SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the vision keynote of Zoomtopia 2020 today, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will unveil major developments to its platform that evolve the future of communications. The two-day virtual conference opens with CEO Eric S. Yuan presenting the vision for the company, followed by CPO Oded Gal delivering the product keynote.
“Zoom is for you, our courageous, hardworking, and creative community of users, and so is Zoomtopia. We have been working hard to create a world-class, value-filled virtual event. We have also been planning, preparing, and delivering on the promise of Zoom to best serve you,” said Yuan. “One thing we’ve learned in this challenging time is that remote work does work. The future will bring a hybrid of the best of in-person and virtual communications. The announcements we make today at Zoomtopia demonstrate that Zoom is built for this moment and beyond. We have the platform to support what the world needs - today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”
Platform
Among the most significant developments to the Zoom platform:
Zoom Cares & Sustainability
Over one billion children and families struggle with school closures. Connectivity is a major driver of inequality, with six million children in the US alone unable to get online to learn. They are losing months of essential learning during COVID-19. Zoom recently donated over $1.5 million to get students connected and learning again all over the globe. Recipients of this first major Zoom Cares grant are the Annenberg Institute for School Reform, Education Leaders of Color, Education Superhighway, International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), Profound Gentleman, and Teach For All.
Additionally, the company will match up to $250,000 in donations to these organizations made on October 14 and 15 through Pledging - donate at pledge.live/ZoomCares or text ZOOM to 707070 (US only).
Zoom cares for the long-term benefits of our employees, customers, and community. The company is extending its value of care beyond philanthropy, with the development of a comprehensive sustainability program. Zoom strives to make a positive impact by delivering virtual connections to the global community and committing to build a sustainable future for our environment and society. The Zoom sustainability program will leverage the company’s strengths and products to do more for the environment, foster trust, and deliver happiness and care for our communities. More on Zoom Cares.
Growth & Recognition
Zoom has continued to see remarkably high usage. The platform now supports over 3 trillion annualized meeting minutes, and regularly sees well over 300 million daily meeting participants. This includes participants from over 125,000 schools that are using Zoom for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zoom has continued to receive industry and public recognition, including its 5th consecutive placement as a Leader in the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for meeting solutions. The company also placed #6 on the Fortune Change the World list, and earned the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Company of the Year Award for Connected Work.
To attend Zoomtopia, a free virtual event with over 90 educational sessions, over 250 speakers, business leader and celebrity appearances, and opportunities to connect, collaborate, and learn, visit zoomtopia.com.
About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.
