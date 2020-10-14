SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The program committee for Reactive Summit 2020 -- a virtual event taking place November 10, 2020 -- today announced a speaking lineup reflecting some of the top distributed systems experts in the world, and opened attendee registration.
In addition to Platinum sponsor Lightbend, and Gold sponsors Scalac, VirtusLabs, and YoppWorks, Reactive Summit 2020 is also sponsored by ING, Logic Keepers, and TechnoIdentity.
Featured speakers at Reactive Summit 2020 include:
“Reactive is the movement within distributed computing that believes the cloud needs a programming model that brings the same reliability, predictability, and scalability at the application layer that Kubernetes has brought to the infrastructure layer,” said Jonas Bonér, the original co-author of the Reactive Manifesto and CTO at Lightbend. “Reactive Summit 2020 is an exciting opportunity to learn and contribute to Reactive principles, patterns and projects, and to network with leading experts in cloud computing.”
Highlights from this year’s program include:
The Reactive Foundation -- launched as a Linux Foundation Project in 2019 with founding members Alibaba Cloud, Facebook, Lightbend, VLINGO, and VMware -- is the host of Reactive Summit. The Reactive Foundation was formed to establish a formal open governance model and neutral ecosystem for creating open-source Reactive projects, expanding on the original ideas outlined in the Reactive Manifesto.
About Reactive Foundation
Reactive Foundation (@ReactiveOSS) is a non-profit software foundation dedicated to being a catalyst for advancing a new landscape of technologies, standards, and vendors. As part of The Linux Foundation, our goal is to serve as a vendor-neutral home for the Reactive projects and initiatives that developers require for distributed system development and the new application design principles that technologists and business leaders need to take full advantage of the cloud. To learn more, visit reactive.foundation.
Reactive Foundation