LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport, Indiana (October 14, 2020) Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $1,534,000 or $2.51 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2019 of $602,000 or $.98 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $3,026,000 for 2020 compared to $1,662,000 for 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $4.95 compared to $2.71 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Total assets for September 30, 2020 were $223.3 million compared to total assets for September 30, 2019 of $186.2 million. Cash dividends to shareholders Year to Date in 2020 total $1.05 compared to $3.80 in 2019, due in large part to the special dividend of $2.75 paid to shareholders in February of 2019.

Note: Earnings in the 3rd Quarter of 2020 include a Bank Owned Life Insurance Settlement of $722,000 which is an extraordinary item.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.  
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
    
 9/30/20 9/30/19
    
Total assets$223,261 $186,183
      
Loans receivable, net 140,077  122,081
Allowance for loan losses 1,870  1,756
Cash and cash equivalents 26,786  12,891
Securities available for sale 24,888  24,655
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 25,719  20,021
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 731  731
Equity Investment -  -
Deposits 193,743  160,430
FHLB Borrowings and note payable -     -
Shareholders’ equity 27,618  24,058
Shares O/S end of period 611,863  612,989
Non-accrual loans 516  337
Real Estate Owned -              -


 Quarter ended 9/30 
Nine months ended 9/30
 2020201920202019
     
Interest income$1,877$1,893$5,752$5,520
Interest expense2053967441,180
Net interest income1,6721,4975,0084,340
Provision for loan losses(50)-(109)-
Net interest income after provision1,6221,4974,8994,340
Gain on sale of loans40789934153
Gain on sale of REO---(6)
Total other income303234776677
Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments,Inc.157128446381
Gain on BOLI Settlement722-722-
Total general, admin. & other expense1,4961,2164,2603,549
Earnings before income taxes1,7157323,5171,996
Income tax expense181130491334
Net earnings$1,534$602$3,026$1,662
Basic earnings per share$2.51$.98$4.95$2.71
Diluted earnings per share$2.51$.98$4.95$2.71
Weighted average shares o/s diluted611,863612,989611,863612,989

