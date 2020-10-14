On 14 October 2020 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") purchased 3,399 of its own shares under the buyback program announced by the Company on 29 September 2020. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 71.20.
Following this transaction, the Company holds 207,980 of its own shares.
Dated: 14 October 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
AKVA group ASA
Bryne, NORWAY
