TAMPA, FL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and intelligence risk prevention and reduction, is offering complimentary access to two of its most important TargetSolutions online training courses, NFPA 1851 – Cancer-Related Risks of Firefighting and Mental Health Awareness for Emergency Responders. Vector will donate $1 to the American Cancer Society and the First Responder Center for Excellence for completions of the respective courses for the rest of 2020.

The NFPA 1851 – Cancer-Related Risks of Firefighting course was written according to the NFPA standard on the Selection, Care and Maintenance of Protective Ensembles for Structural Fire Fighting and Proximity Fire Fighting. Cancer remains one of the leading causes of line-of-duty deaths and this two-hour course aims to provide a thorough understanding of fire service-related cancer risks for today’s firefighters. With every course completion of this online course, Vector Solutions will donate $1 to the American Cancer Society.

The Mental Health Awareness for Emergency Responders course utilizes national data, as well as testimonials from veteran first responders, to assess the most common mental health disorders affecting emergency responders and healthy coping strategies. For each completion of the complimentary course, which is made available without continuing education credit, Vector Solutions will donate $1 to the First Responder Center for Excellence.

“Emergency responders risk their wellbeing for others every day they come into work,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of Vector Solutions and member of the American Cancer Society’s Greater DC/Baltimore Area Advisory Board. “We’ve learned over the last few years the extent of the physical, mental and emotional toll of this job. Vector Solutions remains committed to helping educate emergency responders about these risks and how they can be mitigated. We’re honored to work with the American Cancer Society and First Responder Center for Excellence on these special programs.”

“We are very grateful to Vector Solutions for creating this generous campaign to support the American Cancer Society for the second year in a row and, especially, during the pandemic, which has put our mission to fight cancer at risk for the first time in the Society’s history,” said Tswana Sewell, Executive Director for the American Cancer Society. “We appreciate the firefighters and first responders who put their lives on the line daily for the sake of the community and are out there serving with the additional risks posed by COVID-19. We are honored to be the recipient of funds raised through these important, free courses that Vector Solutions is offering to enhance the safety and wellness of emergency first responders and lower their cancer risk.”

In addition to the free training courses, Vector Solutions is working with Life Scan Wellness Centers, one of the nation’s largest providers of NFPA 1582 physicals for early cancer detection, to deliver valuable webinars. Earlier this year, Chief Todd LeDuc (Ret.), who serves as the Centers’ chief strategy officer, delivered a webinar presentation through TargetSolutions on the role of early detection for firefighters. He followed that presentation up with another webinar titled, “The Importance of Mental Health for Emergency Responders.”

“Public safety professionals are exposed to high-stress situations that can lead to serious stress-related disorders and diseases,” said LeDuc, who is a board member for the IAFC Safety, Health & Survival Section. “I’m happy to be working with Vector Solutions to help educate first responders on these health risks. We need to continue to recognize and teach our community on what comes with exposure to these high-stress situations. All too often mental and physical health is overlooked.”

In 2019, Vector Solutions launched its Vector Cares Program, which combines business and philanthropic efforts to provide education resources and help improve outcomes. Complimentary resources include training to recognize and cope with PTSD in the Fire Industry, Active Shooter training, Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention training, and more.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect content and technology, its unique product set includes learning management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management and more. Its extensive online and mobile learning library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching more than 19 thousand clients and 14 million users worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

