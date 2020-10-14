SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at its annual Amplify event, Amplitude, the leader in Product Intelligence, announced the results of a global survey that measures businesses’ attitudes and approaches for building digital products and experiences. The Amplitude Product Intelligence Report finds companies that haven’t embraced Product Intelligence as a business growth strategy are leaving revenue on the table, with most companies saying they don’t have the proper tools in place to understand and act on customer data.
With the pandemic accelerating digital transformation from years to weeks, even days, there is increased urgency for companies to conceive and create exceptional digital products and experiences that attract and retain customers. The report, built from research conducted by Adience and directed by Amplitude, surveyed C-level executives, VPs, directors, and managers overseeing business and product teams to understand how businesses are adapting to their digital-first reality. While nearly every respondent agreed digital is a top priority, the report uncovered businesses have several customer blind spots and are struggling to connect their customer insights into action, resulting in lost growth.
“Customers are forming new habits every minute, and when every interaction counts, instinct no longer cuts it,” said Spenser Skates, CEO of Amplitude. “Digital is the defining competitive edge and our research shows a clear connection between business performance and a data-driven understanding of the user experience. Companies can no longer see digital as an option — it’s make-or-break for survival.”
Key findings of the Amplitude Product Intelligence Report include:
Survey Methodology
The Amplitude Product Intelligence Report is based on data from an independent quantitative study conducted by Adience, which surveyed 359 senior-level respondents in August 2020, with 25% of those surveyed representing C-level decision-makers or business owners. Interviews were conducted in the UK, U.S., Canada, India, and Australia across B2B SaaS, financial services, retail/eCommerce, transportation/logistics, entertainment/media, consumer technology, industrial/manufacturing, professional services & consulting, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education, and travel & leisure. Adience is a research consultancy that specializes in conducting global B2B market research. Learn more at hello-adience.com.
About Amplitude
Amplitude is the leading product intelligence platform that helps companies use their customer data to build great product experiences for digital growth. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore, Amplitude is the cross-platform, real-time data solution of choice for modern product and growth teams. Amplitude powers over 59,000 digital products at companies like Microsoft, Ford, CapitalOne, NBC, Hubspot, and PayPal.
