NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI), today awarded the top seven winners in the prestigious 2020 Content Marketing Awards program during the annual awards ceremony at Content Marketing World 2020.



The top seven prize winners were announced during the virtual awards ceremony at CMWorld, the largest content marketing event on the planet. The Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.

Here are the 2020 top prize winners:

Content Marketing Agency of the Year (Less than 100 Employees): Imprint - New York City, New York

Imprint - New York City, New York Content Marketing Agency of the Year (More than 100 Employees): SJR - New York City, New York

SJR - New York City, New York Content Marketing Project of the Year: TURN ON – Das SATURN Magazin - produced by MediaMarktSaturn Deutschland and agency Content Fleet GmbH

TURN ON – Das SATURN Magazin - produced by MediaMarktSaturn Deutschland and agency Content Fleet GmbH B2C Branded Content Campaign of the Year: Not All 99s Are Equal - produced by Irish Life and agency 256

Not All 99s Are Equal - produced by Irish Life and agency 256 B2B Branded Content Campaign of the Year: Behind the Scenes with the Storytellers - produced by PhotoShelter

Behind the Scenes with the Storytellers - produced by PhotoShelter B2C Content Marketer of the Year : Bozoma Saint John, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Glennon Doyle, Stacey Bendet, Founders, #ShareTheMicNow, #KeepSharingTheMic

: Bozoma Saint John, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Glennon Doyle, Stacey Bendet, Founders, #ShareTheMicNow, #KeepSharingTheMic B2B Content Marketer of the Year: John Ville, Editorial Director, Atlassian



While these are the winners of the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes, there were also 81 individual category winners that were announced in late August. This year’s panel of esteemed judges chose the “best of the best” in content marketing excellence recognizing all aspects of content marketing, from strategy to distribution, and from editorial to design.

View the full list of 2020 winners here: http://cmi.media/winners20

“It’s been another sensational year for the Content Marketing Awards,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “It’s an honor and pleasure to get to award some of the most impressive and successful content marketing in the industry. We hope our CMWorld community walks away with inspiration and encouragement from the most innovative content marketers in the world.”

The 2021 Content Marketing Awards program will open March 2021. Brand marketers and agencies can visit the website to be notified when next year’s program opens: http://contentmarketingawards.com/

