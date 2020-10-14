Hemptown’s hemp cigarette line is anchored by a 20 pack of “Hemp Stix” - premium hemp cigarettes with less than 0.3%-THC and zero nicotine, made with 100% pure hemp direct from Hemptown’s farm in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Hemptown Organics Corp. (the "Company" or "Hemptown"), a privately held British Columbia company, is pleased to announce the launch of Hemptown Naturals, the Company’s premium line of industrial hemp smokable products, including innovative terpene-infused hemp cigarettes. The Hemptown Naturals line positions the Company to compete in the $800 billion-plus tobacco industry.1

The Hemptown Naturals brand includes a full lineup of premium smokable flower in multiple strains, hemp pre-rolls and hemp cigarettes. Hemptown’s hemp cigarette line is anchored by a 20 pack of “Hemp Stix” - premium hemp cigarettes with less than 0.3%-THC and zero nicotine, made with 100% pure hemp direct from Hemptown’s farm in Oregon. The Company’s proprietary premium blend of CBG and CBD will be available in original blend, alongside a wide range of flavors, starting with Pineapple Express. Customers can purchase the products now at www.hemptownusa.com/shop and soon at smoke shops and convenience stores across the United States.

Alongside the Hemptown Naturals hemp cigarettes, the Company is also launching a super-premium line of smokable hemp flower. Delivered direct to the consumer from our Hemptown farm in Southern Oregon, there are five strains of Hemptown Naturals Premium hemp flower available, including:

Super Sour Space Candy

Sour Special Sauce

Sour Lifter

Sour Suver Haze

Sour G CBG

Hemp industry observers have highlighted "smokable hemp [as] one of the fastest-growing and most lucrative segments in the nascent hemp and CBD industry, with expectations that the market will experience fivefold growth in the next five years."1

“We were able to identify this trend early through the experience of monetizing last year’s crop, seeing considerable demand for our CBG flower. We’re not only going after the future $300 million hemp smokable market, we’re going after the present $800 billion-plus tobacco cigarette industry,” said Michael Townsend, President and Co-Founder of Hemptown.

He goes on to explain, “Hemptown USA’s brand, a key part of the company’s success to date, will be further leveraged in the marketing of Hemptown Naturals. Our distinct brand look, personality and voice will take center stage as we set out to achieve our goal of having our hemp cigarette 20-packs in every convenience store and gas station counter in America.”

Nielsen projects 2020 sales in the smokable-hemp market to reach between $70 million and $80 million. By 2025 Nielsen expects the smokable-hemp market to reach $300 million to $400 million, representing roughly 1-2% of the potential $17 billion hemp-derived CBD consumer products category.2

“We believe there is no dominant brand yet established in the hemp smokable market and Hemptown is perfectly positioned to be a category leader with our “farm to consumer brand,” said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Hemptown. “Hemptown is committed to producing the highest quality smokable product while capturing margin at every step of the value chain. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovation to the market in this new and exciting product category."

Hemptown Naturals are available now at hemptownusa.com/shop and will be rolling out to retailers later this Fall.

The Company’s products, including its Hemptown Naturals and Hemptown Naturals Premium lines, are produced and sold in compliance with the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill and the U.S. Agricultural Act of 2014.

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry-leading cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. State of the art cultivation in Oregon’s Rogue Valley, FDA-licensed and cGMP certified product manufacturing, and a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience, including Kellogg’s, Nike and Intel, are the pillars for Hemptown’s growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com.

Hemptown Investor Relations

John Martin

jmartin@hemptownusa.com

1-833-436-7896

Hemptown Sales and General Inquires

info@hemptownusa.com

1-888-CBG-NOW1 (1-888-224-6691)

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated flavours of the Hemp Naturals line, the anticipated size and growth of the smokable hemp industry and hemp-derived CBD consumer products industry the Company’s goal of having its hemp cigarette 20-packs in every convenience store and gas station counter in America, and the timing of the rollout of the Company’s products into retail stores . Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions, significant business, competitive, political and social risks, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of products containing hemp/CBD and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com











