TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speaking today to the Empire Club of Canada, Bruce Power President & CEO Mike Rencheck announced ‘NZ-2050,’ the company’s strategy to contribute to a net zero Canada, while growing the economy and supporting innovation.
NZ-2050 builds off the strong foundation laid by Canada’s largest clean energy infrastructure project at Bruce Power, which contributed the majority of the clean, reliable, low-cost electricity Ontario needed to phase out coal-powered generation in 2014 – the largest emissions-reduction initiative in Canada this century.
“The COVID-19 pandemic we are fighting has demonstrated the importance of tackling big challenges together and doing everything we can to make a difference,” said Rencheck “This is what our NZ-2050 strategy is all about. We will only be successful by immediately leveraging our best assets and fostering innovation, which will lead to economic prosperity across Canada.
“Our NZ-2050 strategy builds on a proven foundation we have established through Canada’s largest private infrastructure and clean energy project. It also recognizes the reality that clean energy solutions need to be innovative and contribute to our quality of life in a meaningful way.”
Bruce Power’s NZ-2050 strategy consists of five pillars:
“These pillars will guide our contributions and focus as an organization as we make historic and long-term investments in Canada’s single largest site for clean electricity, which will support thousands of jobs annually in Canada,” Rencheck said.
In addition to unveiling NZ-2050, the company announced 2021 initiatives in conjunction with the Nuclear Innovation Institute/Bruce Power Centre for Next Generation Nuclear including:
About Bruce Power
Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
John Peevers
Bruce Power
5193863799
john.peevers@brucepower.com
