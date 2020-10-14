Orange, California, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator, announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized CBT as a 2020 Triple Crown Award winner. CBT is one of only 44 Triple Crown winners out of 170,000 solution providers in North America, and one of just 16 Triple Crown honorees to repeat as winners in both 2019 and 2020.

CRN Triple Crown Award winners are among the largest IT solution providers in North America from a revenue standpoint on the Solution Provider 500 list, while ranking as one of the fastest-growing organizations in the channel with recognition on the Fast Growth 150 list, and have received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors on the Tech Elite 250 list. While it is an impressive accomplishment for a solution provider to earn a spot on any of these elite lists, being named to all three in the same year is a great honor that should receive special acknowledgement and celebration.

"To win all three of CRN's major awards for two consecutive years is simply amazing. I'm continually astounded by the dedication of this team and am so proud to know we're one of only 16 companies in North America to achieve this feat,” said Kelly Ireland, CEO and Founder of CBT. “With our IT/OT Convergence business growing rapidly, I see only bigger and better things to come for CBT, our customers, and our partners."

"To win CRN's Triple Crown two years in a row is an outstanding achievement. It's a testament to the culture at CBT and to the work ethic and talent of the people that call this company home,” said Rob Schaeffer, President of CBT. “I'm exceptionally proud to be a member of this team and can't wait to continue this upward trajectory into 2021."

For the seventh year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that hold themselves to the highest standard in the IT channel. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise.

“Triple Crown Award winners have attained the ultimate achievement — the trifecta — they are among the top solution providers in North America by revenue, have seen more substantial growth than many of their peers over the past year, and continue to establish and build upon the technical skills that help them provide customers with the highest level of service in the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to award these solution providers the Triple Crown Award for their expertise and exceptional contributions to the channel, and we are excited to see where they go from here.”

This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine — they can also be found online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About CBT

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator and technology provider with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Industrial IoT, HPC and Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Follow CBT: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright ©2020 CBT, Inc. All rights reserved.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

The Channel Company® Contact:

Natalie Demers

The Channel Company®

ndemers@thechannelcompany.com

©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Attachment

Ben Davies CBT 8882417585 ben.davies@cbtechinc.com