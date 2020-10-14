Having an ISO 9001 certification can help organizations in these industries stand out from the competition and survive in the post-pandemic economy.

Roseland, NJ, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Compliance Service (GCS), an accredited international ISO certification body, has identified seven primary industries that require ISO 9001 certification in order to remain competitive in the global market post-COVID-19. These seven industries are construction, engineering, oil & gas/ petrochemical, health, manufacturing, hotels and hospitality, and technological services.

Global Compliance Service is an international ISO certification body that helps organizations across Europe, North America, South America, and the Caribbean gain their certifications against ISO 9001. ISO 9001 is an international Quality Management System (QMS) that helps various organizations and businesses to streamline their operations, improve internal communication, and provide better, more consistent service and products to their customers. With over 1.3 million users, ISO 9001 is the most popular QMS in the world. ISO 9001 has been proven to help organizations across nearly every industry identify and implement more effective quality management processes.

ISO 9001 Certification

Senior directors at GCS have identified the seven industries that have the most benefits associated with being ISO 9001 certified. While these industries are wide-ranging, they can all benefit from the same certification because ISO 9001 is flexible and versatile. Rather than offering specific requirements and mandates for individual industries, ISO 9001 helps all organizations apply universal quality management systems that improve productivity and reduce waste. As it is focused on improving customer satisfaction, ISO 9001 certifications will help any customer-facing industry.

According to a senior level director at GCS, ISO 9001 is especially recommended for those in the construction, engineering, oil & gas/ petrochemical, health, manufacturing, hotels and hospitality and technological services because of its reliability, confidence, and trustworthiness among consumers, investors, and stakeholders. Ensuring your organization or personnel is ISO 9001 certified demonstrates to customers and clients that you provide consistently high-quality service and products. Due to the economic downturn sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, these industries will likely become more competitive. Having an ISO 9001 certification can help organizations in these industries stand out from the competition and survive in the post-pandemic economy.

Global Compliance Service and key personnel has been helping organizations across the globe become certified in ISO 9001 for over 20 years. They have become the top choice for organizations throughout North and South America because they offer affordable prices, convenient payment plans, and superior customer service. No matter what time zone you’re in, GCS has customer service representatives available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those interested in achieving, renewing, or transferring their ISO 9001 certifications to Global Compliance Service can contact them here: https://gcsregistrar.com/contact-us/.

About Global Compliance Service:

Global Compliance Service is an international organization that provides accredited ISO Management Audits. They can help members of your organization gain their certification against ISO 9001, 45001, 22000, and various other management systems. GSC is a registrar & certification body accredited by the International Accreditation Service (IAS). Learn more at their website: https://gcsregistrar.com/about-gcs/

