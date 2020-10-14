CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 2, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.



What: EverQuote Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, November 2, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 273-5005

International: (647) 689-5410

Conference ID: 8090489 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (800) 585-8367

International: (416) 621-4642

Conference ID: 8090489

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 9, 2020) Webcast: http://investors.everquote.com/

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.