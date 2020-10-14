MERRITT, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Reads Books Ltd. has partnered with Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Services to provide custom Raven Reads boxes to 120 youth aged 4 to 18 in alternative care in Ontario every four months. The partnership is critical to help promote literacy and support Indigenous literature and increase positive experiences for Indigenous children and youth in care or customary care.



Raven Reads founder and CEO Nicole McLaren noted that “partnerships like this are fundamental to our mission at Raven Reads and we are honored to be chosen to support Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Services and Ontario youth with the provision of our literary boxes.”

Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Director of Services, Sally Rivers, initiated this partnership and notes that “we are fully committed to our children and youth in alternative care and customary care, we are pleased to partner with Raven Reads to ensure they receive culturally relevant reading materials while supporting and promoting Indigenous content and authors.”

Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Services is a multi-service Indigenous wellbeing agency. They provide a stable foundation for children, youth, and families, through wraparound services that are culturally-based and family-focused. They seek to support their families in the way they deserve, with care and authenticity, and by recognizing and respecting spirit. They form a holistic, inclusive and nonjudgmental circle of care. They seek to honour and support those they serve, with a constant commitment to growing their base of knowledge and expertise. Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Services delivers culturally-intelligent services to First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities on and off territory within their jurisdiction. Their dedicated staff work with children, youth, and families as early as possible to help them navigate various obstacles and access services.

Raven Reads is a curated collection of Indigenous literature and giftware in subscription box form. To honour the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, Raven Reads aims to inspire and educate, while creating a safe space for dialogue to take place. Through the written word, carried from past into the present, we expand our understanding and gain perspectives of the relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people around the world.

