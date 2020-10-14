LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report its third quarter 2020 results via a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, October 27 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.
Conference call / webcast information and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com.
To participate by telephone, please dial:
News media may listen only.
A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.
Contacts
Investors: Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677
About Armstrong and Additional Information
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.
Source: Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
