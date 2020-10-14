FCA to announce Third Quarter 2020 financial results on October 28

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 will be released on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2020 Q3 results will begin at noon GMT / 1:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Details for accessing this presentation are available in the Investors section of the Group's website at www.fcagroup.com . For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website ( www.fcagroup.com ) for two weeks after the call.

London, 14 October 2020

