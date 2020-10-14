Dallas, TX, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is helping guests get ahead of the holiday stress this year by including a free pumpkin pie with all purchases of a Complete Holiday Feasts from now until November 1.

Dickey’s Complete Holiday Feast includes a guests' choice of Cajun Fried Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Spiral Cut Ham or Prime Rib and comes with Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Cornbread Dressing and a dozen buttery rolls. The barbecue brand’s heat and serve Complete Feast feeds 10-12 and is available for pre-order online, in-store and through the Dickey’s app.

In addition, the barbecue joint with over 500 locations is introducing a new, convenient and ready-to-eat seasonal offering for guests to enjoy with their Holiday Party Pack Big Yellow Box featuring pit-smoked sliced Turkey, Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Cornbread Dressing, Gravy, 12 Buttery Rolls, Pickles, Sliced Onions and Dickey’s Original Barbecue Sauce.

“We understand the holidays are a busy time of year for many folks and with an array of choices from dinners, to Complete Feasts, to a la carte options, Dickey’s is your one-stop shop for everything you need to sleigh the season,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s also offers a smaller size holiday meal with their Dinner Feast that serves 8-10 and à la carte menu items are available for all of Dickey’s holiday selections.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting franchise.dickeys.com or call (866) 340-6188. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, visit dickeys.com/locations.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com