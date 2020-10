MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will release its 2020 third quarter results on November 4, 2020 after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call, dial 1-647-427-2309 or 1-866-521-4907 (toll free). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.wsp.com/investors.

A presentation of the 2020 third quarter highlights and results will be accessible on November 4, 2020 after market close under the “Investors” section of the WSP website.

For those unable to attend, a replay will be available within 24 hours following the call.

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP's global experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, environmental specialists and surveyors, in addition to other design, program and construction management professionals. Our talented people are well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever clients need us. wsp.com.

