Marseille, France, October 14, 2020 – ImCheck Therapeutics today announced the acceptance of four clinical and preclinical data abstracts on its proprietary drug candidate ICT01 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting held virtually from November 11 to November 14, 2020. All four abstracts are scheduled to be available on the SITC website on November 9, 2020.

ICT01 is a humanized, monoclonal antibody that activates gamma delta (γδ) T cells, which are part of the innate immune system that is responsible for immunosurveillance for malignancies and infections, by targeting BTN3A, a member of the butyrophilin superfamily of immuno-modulatory targets.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: “EVICTION Study: Preliminary results in solid tumor patients with ICT01, a first-in-class, γ9δ2 T cell activating antibody targeting Butyrophilin 3A”

Abstact (#): 316

Abstract Title: “Enhancement of anti-tumor immunity by ICT01: a novel γ9δ2 T cell-activating antibody targeting Butyrophilin-3A (BTN3A)”

Abstact (#): 539

Abstract Title: “ICT01, an anti-BTN3A mAb that activates Vγ9Vδ2 T cells, plus interleukin-2: a potent and promising combination for cancer immunotherapy”

Abstact (#): 274

Abstract Title: “Characterization of Butyrophilin 3A Expression Across Multiple Tumor Types to Support Target Patient Population Selection in the EVICTION Study with ICT01, an Anti-BTN3A Monoclonal Antibody that Selectively Activates Vγ9Vδ2 T Cells”

Abstact (#): 68

Due to the virtual nature of this year’s SITC, all poster presentations will be visible in the Virtual Poster Hall from November 11 to November 14, 2020.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapy antibodies positioned at the crossroads of two high-potential immunological fields: g9d2 T cells and a novel super-family of immunomodulators, butyrophilins.

Due to their mechanism of action, and notably their ability to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and when used in combination to overcome the resistance to this group of agents. In addition, preclinical experiments with ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies have demonstrated potential as treatments for a wide range of autoimmune diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille Université), a worldwide leader in gd T cells and butyrophilins research; from the experience of an expert management team; and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

For further information on ImCheck: http://www.imchecktherapeutics.com and @ImCheckThx

