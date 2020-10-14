Independence, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence-based developer and owner of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living Inc. (Redwood), announces its brand-new neighborhood in Mauldin, S.C. Upon completion, Redwood Mauldin will welcome residents in 97 new apartment homes.

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design feels more like a single-family home thanks to the single-story floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with dedicated street addresses. Each of the six available floor plans in Redwood Mauldin (which range from 1,294 to 1,709 square feet) will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage complete with ample storage. Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood settings

“We’re pleased to open our sixth neighborhood in the state of South Carolina and welcome our first residents to Redwood Mauldin this coming winter,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood.

“We believe our new neighborhood will enrich the lives of Mauldin residents who choose to rent but still want to capitalize on all the comforts of home. Our neighborhoods combine modern, single-story apartment homes with a warm, green-centric neighborhood setting. Spacious open floor plans provide plenty of space to live, work and play while private entrances and attached garages eliminate the stress of common hallways and elevators in this new age of social distancing.”

The 28-acre Redwood Mauldin site is located at the intersection of Holly Ridge Court and West Butler Road. Redwood is now pre-leasing apartments in the new neighborhood, and residents are expected to start moving in by the beginning of the new year.

Redwood Mauldin is located near downtown Greenville, offering a wide range of local restaurants and bars to residents, as well as Falls Park on the Reedy, a 32-acre park adjacent to downtown Greenville, in the historic West End district.

Redwood owns and manages more than 12,000 apartments in nearly 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

