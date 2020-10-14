SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FortressIQ , the company delivering end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise, today announced the launch of its podcast, hello, Human. The podcast will delve into the most pressing topics surrounding automation, AI, data science, and other technologies at the heart of business transformation.



With the vast majority of enterprises making the transition to remote work, there’s never been a more apt time to have conversations around how automation and AI are being applied in the real world. Hosted by Jon Knisley, principal of automation and process excellence at FortressIQ, the podcast interviews transformation leaders and industry disruptors to discuss the latest use cases for artificial intelligence.

Episodes in the first season will tackle topics including creating a framework for establishing a resilient digital core, tactics to guarantee privacy in the age of AI, when AI will finally disrupt biopharma, planning for human-bot teaming, and much more. Beginning today, guests on hello, Human are sharing their exclusive insights regarding AI and the future of work.

Upcoming guests include:

Pankaj Chowdhry: CEO and Founder, FortressIQ

Doug Henschen: Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research, Inc.

Scott Klososky: Technology Speaker, Author, Consultant, Founder, Future Point of View

Executives from leading companies including Blue Prism, Cognizant, Dentsu, and Microsoft

hello, Human is available for listening on the FortressIQ website , as well as all podcast streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

About FortressIQ

FortressIQ empowers enterprises to decode work with its process intelligence platform. It automatically and continuously acquires process data at scale across the entire enterprise, allowing companies to understand and monitor current state processes, and then make better, faster process improvements. FortressIQ uses innovative computer vision and artificial intelligence to deliver unprecedented visibility, with detail and accuracy unattainable with traditional methods. These deep insights help companies optimize processes, streamline operations, and improve the employee experience. Founded in 2017, FortressIQ is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Eniac Ventures, M12 and Tiger Global. To learn more, please visit www.fortressiq.com .

Media Contact

Reagan McAfee

Offleash for FortressIQ

fortressiq@offleashpr.com