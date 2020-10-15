New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Proximity Sensors Market Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968391/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on proximity sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing awareness of monitoring and safety systems in automobiles and growing demand for smart factories. In addition, increasing awareness of monitoring and safety systems in automobiles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The proximity sensors market analysis includes product segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes



The proximity sensors market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Photoelectric

• Inductive

• Capacitive

• Magnetic

• Ultrasonic



By Application

• Automotive

• Industrial manufacturing

• Consumer electronics

• Building automation

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

s• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing elevators and escalators market as one of the prime reasons driving the proximity sensors market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our proximity sensors market covers the following areas:

• Proximity sensors market sizing

• Proximity sensors market forecast

• Proximity sensors market industry analysis





