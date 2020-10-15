New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731004/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on oil and gas conductor pipe market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in global rig count, growing consumption of oil and gas, and rise in unconventional drilling activities. In addition, increase in global rig count is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The oil and gas conductor pipe market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The oil and gas conductor pipe market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects as one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas conductor pipe market growth during the next few years. Also, the declining cost of raw materials and recovering global upstream oil and gas investments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our oil and gas conductor pipe market covers the following areas:

• Oil and gas conductor pipe market sizing

• Oil and gas conductor pipe market forecast

• Oil and gas conductor pipe market industry analysis





