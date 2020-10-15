New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical X-Ray Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817870/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Analog segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Medical X-Ray market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 469-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agfa Healthcare NV

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical X-Ray Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

