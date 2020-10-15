New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817867/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orthobiologics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Joint Reconstruction segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Orthopedic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Spinal Devices Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Spinal Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 352-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ConMed Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Orthopedic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Orthopedic Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Orthopedic Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Orthopedic Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Orthobiologics (Device Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Orthobiologics (Device Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Orthobiologics (Device Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Joint Reconstruction (Device Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Joint Reconstruction (Device Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Joint Reconstruction (Device Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Spinal Devices (Device Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Spinal Devices (Device Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Spinal Devices (Device Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Trauma Fixation Devices (Device Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Trauma Fixation Devices (Device Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Trauma Fixation Devices (Device Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Arthroscopic Devices (Device Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Arthroscopic Devices (Device Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Arthroscopic Devices (Device Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Orthopedic Accessories (Device Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Orthopedic Accessories (Device Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Orthopedic Accessories (Device Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Orthopedic Braces & Support System (Device Type)

Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Orthopedic Braces & Support System (Device Type)

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012

to 2019



Table 24: Orthopedic Braces & Support System (Device Type)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Orthopedic Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Orthopedic Devices Market in the United States by

Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Review by

Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Orthopedic Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Orthopedic Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Orthopedic Devices Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Orthopedic Devices Market by Device Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Orthopedic Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Orthopedic Devices Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Orthopedic Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Orthopedic Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027



Table 41: Orthopedic Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Orthopedic Devices Market in France by Device Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: French Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: French Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Orthopedic Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: German Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Orthopedic Devices Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian Orthopedic Devices Market by Device Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Orthopedic Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Orthopedic Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Spanish Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Review by

Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Orthopedic Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Orthopedic Devices Market in Russia by Device Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 60: Russian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Orthopedic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Orthopedic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Device

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Orthopedic Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Australian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Australian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 73: Indian Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Indian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Review by

Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 75: Orthopedic Devices Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Orthopedic Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: South Korean Orthopedic Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Orthopedic Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 83: Orthopedic Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market by Device

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Orthopedic Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Argentinean Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 91: Orthopedic Devices Market in Brazil by Device Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Brazilian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Brazilian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 94: Orthopedic Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Mexican Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Mexican Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 98: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by

Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Orthopedic Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Historic Market

by Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Orthopedic Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Market for Orthopedic Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Orthopedic Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Iranian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027



Table 110: Orthopedic Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Israeli Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Devices Market by Device

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: Orthopedic Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Orthopedic Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Device Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 121: African Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Orthopedic Devices Market in Africa by Device Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: African Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 199

