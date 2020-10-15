New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Catheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817865/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Cardiovascular Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 315-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AngioDynamics, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hansen Medical, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Medtronic, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817865/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cardiovascular Catheters Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cardiovascular Catheters Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cardiovascular Catheters Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters (Product) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters (Product)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters (Product) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters (Product)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters (Product) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters (Product) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: ASCs (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: ASCs (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: ASCs (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Cardiovascular Catheters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Cardiovascular Catheters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cardiovascular Catheters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Japanese Cardiovascular Catheters Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Cardiovascular Catheters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Cardiovascular Catheters Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Cardiovascular Catheters in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cardiovascular Catheters Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Cardiovascular Catheters Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 47: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Cardiovascular Catheters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Cardiovascular Catheters Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Cardiovascular Catheters Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Cardiovascular Catheters in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Cardiovascular Catheters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cardiovascular Catheters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Catheters Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Cardiovascular Catheters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Cardiovascular Catheters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 89: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Catheters Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Cardiovascular Catheters Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Cardiovascular Catheters Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Cardiovascular Catheters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Cardiovascular Catheters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cardiovascular

Catheters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cardiovascular Catheters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Cardiovascular Catheters Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Cardiovascular Catheters

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 137: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Cardiovascular Catheters Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Cardiovascular Catheters Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Cardiovascular Catheters Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Cardiovascular Catheters

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 155: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Cardiovascular Catheters

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Cardiovascular Catheters

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 161: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Cardiovascular Catheters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cardiovascular Catheters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Iranian Cardiovascular Catheters Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 176: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Cardiovascular Catheters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 179: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Cardiovascular Catheters Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cardiovascular Catheters in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Cardiovascular Catheters

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 189: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Cardiovascular Catheters

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Cardiovascular Catheters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 81

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817865/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001