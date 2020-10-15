Prime Day deals experts have found all the latest hoverboard deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including sales on self-balancing scooters and hoverboards. Shop the full selection of deals using the links below.



Best hoverboard deals:





Looking for more deals? Click here to check out the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.



Prime Day deals only last for a certain amount of time. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Prime members get exclusive deals on Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day site-wide sale that offers deals on a wide range of products such as Amazon devices, laptops, apparel, and more.





Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and get in on the entire Prime Day sale.



Historically, Amazon has held Prime Day in July to commemorate the month it was founded. It will be the first time that the much-anticipated shopping event will happen later in the year.



Want some more deals on hoverboards? Click here to compare the entire selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.





About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andrew Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

