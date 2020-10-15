The best Amazon Prime Day SSD deals for 2020, featuring Samsung & SanDisk SSD deals



Here’s a round-up of the latest SSD deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, together with discounts on SanDisk, Western Digital, and Samsung SSD. Links to the top deals are listed below.



Best SSD deals:



Save up to $120 on internal solid state drives (SSDs) from Seagate, Samsung, SanDisk, Intel & more top brands - check the latest deals on 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB & 2TB SSDs at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 38% on external hard drives from Toshiba, Seagate and more brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Check out the full range of hard drives on sale for Amazon Prime Day - save on a wide range of internal & external hard drives





From big-ticket items to everyday essentials and groceries, thousands of items go on sale during Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day sale.



While it’s usually a mid-summer sales event in July, this year’s Prime Day sale is taking place in the fall for the first time.



