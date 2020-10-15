﻿﻿

Kverva, 15 October 2020. Reference is made to the announcements by SalMar ASA ("SalMar") regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement") in Icelandic Salmon AS ("Icelandic Salmon" or the "Company", previously named Arnarlax AS) and listing on Merkur Market.

The Private Placement has been successfully completed with a total transaction size of approximately NOK 647 million through the allocation of 5,629,344 shares at a price of NOK 115 per share. The Private Placement raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 500 million to the Company through the sale of 4,347,826 new shares (the "Primary Offering") and approximately NOK 147 million to Pactum AS and Gyda EHF (owned by Kjartan Olafsson (chairman of the board of directors)) through the sale of in total 1,281,518 existing shares (1,000,000 shares sold by Pactum AS and 281,518 shares sold by Gyda EHF) (the "Secondary Offering").

The Private Placement attracted strong interest from high-quality institutional investors and was substantially oversubscribed. Three cornerstone investors were allocated shares for approximately NOK 296 million: (i) Gildi-lífeyrissjóður (Gildi Pension Fund), approximately NOK 196 million; (ii) Stefnir Asset Management Company, approximately NOK 78 million; and (iii) Edvin Austbø through Alden AS, approximately NOK 22 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Primary Offering to fund growth and develop Icelandic Salmon's value chain within existing license portfolio, including investment in the expansion of smolt capacity, upgrade processing facility (Bíldudalur), farming equipment, branding initiatives and biomass build-up.

The Private Placement and the issuance of the new shares was resolved by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") on 14 October 2020 based on the authorisation granted to the Board by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company on 8 October 2020. Following the Private Placement, the Company will have 30,961,868 shares outstanding. Pactum AS will hold 825,862 shares after the Private Placement, representing 2.7% of the outstanding shares in the Company after the share issue, and Gyda EHF will hold 1,000,000 shares after the Private Placement, representing 3.2% of the outstanding shares in the Company after the share issue.

The following customary lock-up arrangements have been entered into with DNB Markets, subject to certain exemptions, with the following lock-up periods: (i) the Company (12 months); (ii) SalMar, Pactum AS and Gyda EHF (Kjartan Olafsson) (all 6 months); and (iii) the Company's CEO (12 months).

Allocation to investors will be communicated on or about 15 October 2020. The Private Placement will be settled by the Managers (as defined below) on a delivery-versus-payment basis on or about 19 October 2020. The delivery-versus-payment settlement in the Private Placement is facilitated by a share lending agreement between the Company, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and SalMar.

Icelandic Salmon has applied for, and will, subject to the necessary approvals from the Oslo Stock Exchange, list the shares of the Company on Merkur Market. The first day of trading on Merkur Market is expected to be on or about 27 October 2020.

Advisors:

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Arctic Securities AS and Arion Banki hf. are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement (jointly, the "Managers"). Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to Icelandic Salmon and Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS is acting as legal advisor to the Managers.

For more information, please contact:

Trine Sæther Romuld

CFO & COO

Tel: +47 991 63 632

Email: trine.romuld@salmar.no

