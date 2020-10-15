NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATED OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Kverva, 15. oktober 2020. Det vises til meldinger fra SalMar ASA ("SalMar") vedrørende en privat plassering (den "Private Plasseringen") og notering av aksjene i Icelandic Salmon AS ("Icelandic Salmon" eller "Selskapet", og tidligere Arnarlax AS) på Merkur Market.

Den Private Plasseringen har blitt vellykket gjennomført med en transaksjonsstørrelse på ca. NOK 647 millioner fordelt på 5.629.344 aksjer med en pris på NOK 115 per aksje. Den Private Plasseringen gir et bruttoproveny til Selskapet på ca. NOK 500 millioner gjennom salg av 4.347.826 nye aksjer ("Primærtilbudet") og ca. NOK 147 millioner til Pactum AS og Gyda EHF, eid av Kjartan Olafsson (styreleder), gjennom salg av totalt 1.281.518 eksisterende aksjer (1.000.000, aksjer solgt av Pactum AS og 281.518 aksjer solgt av Gyda EHF) ("Sekundærtilbudet").

Den Private Plasseringen mottok sterk interesse fra institusjonelle investorer av høy kvalitet og var betydelig overtegnet. Tre hjørnesteinsinvestorer fikk tildelt aksjer for ca. NOK 296 millioner: (i) Gildi-lífeyrissjóður (Gildi Pension Fund), ca. NOK 196 millioner; (ii) Stefnir Asset Management Company, ca. NOK 78 millioner; og (iii) Edvin Austbø gjennom Alden AS, ca. NOK 22 millioner.

Icelandic Salmon har til hensikt å benytte nettoprovenyet fra Primærtilbudet til å finansiere vekst og utvikling av Icelandic Salmons verdikjede innen eksisterende beholdning av lisenser, herunder investering i å utvide smoltkapasitet, oppgradere prosesseringsfasilitet (Bíldudalur), oppdrettsutstyr, varemerke-initiativer og oppbygning av biomasse.

Den Private Plasseringen og utstedelse av nye aksjer ble besluttet av styret den 14. oktober 2020 basert på fullmakt gitt til styret i forbindelse med ekstraordinær generalforsamling avholdt i Selskapet den 8. oktober 2020. Etter den Private Plasseringen vil Selskapet ha 30.961.868 utestående aksjer. Pactum AS vil eie 825.862 aksjer etter den Private Plasseringen, som representerer 2,7% av utestående aksjer i Selskapet etter emisjonen, og Gyda EHF vil eie 1.000.000 aksjer etter den Private Plasseringen, som representerer 3,2% av utestående aksjer i Selskapet etter emisjonen.

De følgende ordinære avtaler om lock-up har blitt inngått med DNB Markets, underlagt visse unntak, med en følgende lock-up periode: (i) Selskapet (12 måneder); (ii) SalMar, Pactum AS og Gyda EHF (Kjartan Olafsson) (alle 6 måneder); og (iii) Selskapets CEO (12 måneder).

Allokeringen til investorer vil bli kommunisert på eller rundt 15. oktober 2020. Oppgjør i den Private Plasseringen vil bli foretatt av Tilretteleggerne (som definert nedenfor) på basis av levering-mot-betaling på eller rundt 19. oktober 2020. Levering-mot-betaling i den Private Plasseringen vil bli gjennomført på basis av en aksjelånsavtale mellom Selskapet, DNB Markets, en del av DNB Bank ASA, og SalMar.

Icelandic Salmon har søkt om, og vil med forbehold om nødvendige godkjennelser fra Oslo Børs, notere aksjene i Selskapet på Merkur Market. Første handelsdag på Merkur Market er forventet å være på eller rundt 27. oktober 2020.

Rådgivere:

DNB Markets, en del av DNB Bank ASA opptrer som Sole Global Coordinator og Tilrettelegger og Arctic Securities AS and Arion Banki hf. opptrer som Tilretteleggere i forbindelse med den Private Plasseringen (samlet, "Tilretteleggerne"). Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS er engasjer som juridisk rådgiver til Icelandic Salmon og Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS er engasjert som juridisk rådgiver til Tilretteleggerne.

For mer informasjon, vennligst kontakt:

Trine Sæther Romuld

CFO & COO

Tel: +47 991 63 632

Email: trine.romuld@salmar.no

Denne informasjonen er underlagt kravene til offentliggjøring i henhold til verdipapirhandelloven § 5-12.

