Wessanen and the shareholders of Little Lunch have signed an agreement for the purchase of 100% of the business, subject to agreement of the Bundeskartellamt (German Cartel Office).

Founded in 2014, Little Lunch has developed into the market leader in the German market for organic soup. Over the years, the range has grown and now also includes meal makers and sauces. All products are 100% organic and are made without added sugar, aromas, colourants or preservatives. The brand is widely distributed across the German Grocery Market and is very successful in the online channel.

Organic and vegetarian meals are a core category for Wessanen and Germany as the biggest organic market in Europe is of strategic importance.

Christophe Barnouin (CEO of Wessanen): "We are happy with this fast growing and strategic acquisition and look forward to welcoming the Little Lunch team to our family of companies. Allos Hof-Manufaktur, our German business, has successfully grown over the past years in the Health Food and Grocery channels. We believe that the integration of Little Lunch will gives us many opportunities in this important country and across Europe.”

Daniel and Dennis Gibisch(Founders of Little Lunch) commented: “We have built up Little Lunch with a lot of love and passion and made it a success in Germany. Among all possible partners we looked at we found the fit with Wessanen the strongest. We are excited about the new opportunities that will come out of working together with such a strong partner at our side.”

