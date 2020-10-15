Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

By implementing its strategic plan, Šiaulių Bankas optimizes the structure of its subsidiaries. The Bank will have three major directly controlled subsidiaries operating in the areas of leasing, life insurance and real estate management.

The strategy and activities of SB Lizingas UAB and life insurance SB Draudimas UAB will not change.

The companies working with foreclosed assets will be reorganized by merging SBTF UAB and Pavasaris UAB, that are discontinuing their operations, with Šiaulių Banko Turto Fondas UAB, which will continue to operate under the new name SB Turto Fondas UAB.

Šiaulių Banko Investicijų Valdymas UAB will be liquidated, Minera UAB will be sold. The 100% stake in UAB Minera owned by the Bank is planned to be sold through a public tender.

