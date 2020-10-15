New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817849/?utm_source=GNW

The precision-made components enable machinery, operating at high speeds, to carry huge amounts of load efficiently and easily. Depending on the application, there are different principles on which these bearings are designed and run. Bearings mainly help decrease the impact of friction in moving parts, thereby reducing energy losses in the form of heat during the process. They reduce wear and tear between moving parts to a large extent, facilitating ease in power transmission. Attributes, such as safety, reliability, and longevity of most mechanical products are closely related to the accurate design and installation of bearings. Bearings are utilized by a broad range of industries, and are manufactured in different types and sizes. Application of bearings are enormous, ranging from unground bearings employed in roller skates to super precision bearings, utilized in aerospace machinery. The size range can be witnessed in extremely small bearings employed for computer drives and precision medical equipment, to extremely large bearings involved in mining and power generation applications.



Almost every load, vibration, and stress that influences a machine`s functioning should eventually be managed by the bearings. Bearings, therefore, become vital for proper functioning of the systems. The machine stops working if a bearing crashes. Additionally, as bearings face critical operating conditions, they serve as a critical point for sensing and evaluating the overall condition of machines. Efforts to improve offerings span from quality and cleanliness of raw materials used in steel plants and manufacturing techniques through to product packaging as well as logistics management to deter spurious products. While new designs and cage materials reduce heat generation and accelerate operations, the use of sophisticated designs extends overall lifespan of products. Manufacturers tightly control surface finish of internal components for extending service life of bearings. Recent advances also focus on addressing certain issues attributed to changes in operating conditions or requirements. Innovative options push existing capabilities of equipment under more severe operating conditions or address more stringent demands of end-use applications. New bearing materials including heat treatment and material chemistry overcome the negative impact of issues like hard particle contamination, inadequate lubrication conditions, water intrusion, hydrogen embrittlement and corrosion.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Bearings

Raw Materials Used in Bearings Manufacturing

Bearings: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Roller Bearings: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Types of Roller Bearings

Ball Bearings: Second Major Product Category

Types of Ball Bearings

Other Bearing Types - Plain, Air, Magnetic, & Gas - Remain in

Contention

China, Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Continue to

Drive Market Growth

Economic Scenario and its Influence on Bearings Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country

/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Suppliers Focus on Innovations and Advancements in Bearing

Technology

Collaboration between Bearing and Equipment Manufacturers for

Optimal Bearing Designs

Chinese Companies Playing Significant Role

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bearings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Brammer PLC (UK)

Tenneco Inc. (USA)

Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China)

HKT Bearings Ltd. (South Korea)

igus® (Germany)

JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

MinebeaMitsumi, Inc. (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

NSK Ltd. (Japan)

NTN Corporation (Japan)

RBC Bearings, Inc. (USA)

Rexnord Corporation (USA)

Schaeffler AG (Germany)

SKF Group (Sweden)

SNL Bearings Limited (India)

The Timken Company (USA)

Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp., Ltd., (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Automotive Bearings Market

Rise in Vehicle Production Portends Bright Outlook for Bearings

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Focus on Production of Lightweight Vehicles Boosts Demand for

Sophisticated Bearings

Light Weight Bearings for the Automobile Sector

Private Labeling Bodes Well for the Market

An Insight into the Automotive Suspension Bearings Market

Rolling Element Bearings: A Key Automotive Bearing Solution

Innovative Approaches to Enable Efficient Roller Bearings for

Powertrain Applications

Evolving Consumer Demands and Vehicle Functions Drive

Innovations in Automotive Bearing Industry

Railway and Aerospace Industry Fueling Growth in the Bearings

Market

Rising Demand in Aerospace Applications

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft

Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Bearings Come to the Fore to Improve Mining Equipment Efficiency

Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market:

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Agriculture Sector Offers Growth Prospects

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-

2017 and 2018-2027

Renewable Energy Sector Witnesses Increased Demand for Bearings

Bearings for Wind Turbine: A High Value Segment

Global Wind Installed Capacity (In GW) for the Years 2011,

2017, 2020 and 2022

Advancements and Increasing Collaborations to Optimize Bearing

Technology for Fluid Handling Industry

Integration of Sensor Units with Bearings and Adoption of Smart

Bearings Fosters Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Innovative and Special Bearings

Innovative Bearing Concepts

Low-Friction Tapered Roller Bearings with Locating or Non-

Locating Supports

Advanced Locating Bearings with Low Friction and Enhanced Load

Capacity

Optimal Designs for Non-Locating Bearing Supports

Bearing Designs for Automatic Transmissions

Sophisticated Bearings for EV Drives

Integrated Ball Bearing Systems for Transmission Applications

Valuable Developments in Bearing Technology Enable Advanced

Bearing Solutions

Looking Beyond Steel

Hybrid Bearings Replacing Steel

Enduring Harsh Operating Conditions

Progress in Bearing Lubrication

Evolving Specifications for Rolling Bearings

Novel Materials Spur Innovations in Ball Bearing Manufacturing

Industry

Tungsten Carbide Enables Robust Ball Bearings

Quieter Chrome Steel Bearings

Plastic-based Bearings with high Durability

Advanced Materials Improve Performance and Fatigue-Resistance

of Engine Bearings

Advanced Materials for Conventional Tri-Metal Engine Bearings

Advanced Aluminum Alloys for Bi-Metal Engine Bearings

Polymer Coatings for Engine Bearings

Linear Slides: Developments in Polymers Offering New Life

White Metal Alloys Gain Popularity in Bearings

Market Restrains

Emergence of Electric Vehicles to Hamper Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

