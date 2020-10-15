New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Canned Fruits Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817811/?utm_source=GNW
Fruits are today one of the most globalized products with consumers having easy access to all types and kinds of exotic fruit varieties. Developments in refrigeration and transportation technologies have made it increasingly possible to ship perishable and lower shelf life products across continents with ease. More efficient cooling and refrigeration systems; larger and high speed cargo ships; bigger cargo aircraft; developments in rail connectivity and road networks; higher yields and increase in fruit production; and growing production of hybrid varieties of fruits engineered for naturally longer ability to retain appearance and flavor. An example of a hybrid strain of fruit is the Cavendish bananas as opposed to heirloom bananas. Growing awareness of healthy eating and its beneficial effect on wellbeing and longevity is also resulting in increased consumption of fruits in consumer diets across the world. Against this backdrop, canned fruits are becoming the preferred format for global shipping and trade. Canning fruits help produce a more "ship friendly" product as compared to fresh fruits. Canning is defined as a high-heat process that sterilizes and blanches fruits before being added to sugar syrup. This results in a more feasible shelf life. Unopened canned fruits have 1 to 2 years shelf life. With most fruits being seasonal in nature, canning is one of the best and easiest ways to eat them all through the year. Europe and the US are top importers of exotic tropical fruits. Fruits imported by the U.S include bananas, mangos, avocados, pineapples, apples, honeydew melons, lemons, lychees, durian, rambutan, guavas, passion fruit, sapodilla, mamey sapote and jackfruit. The diverse palate of the average American coupled with the wide variety of ethnic groups making up the population are driving demand for unique and native foods.
Consumer acceptance of canned foods is increasing supported by studies which support the fact that canned fruits are more healthier and nutrient rich than fresh fruits given their ability to preserve nutrients for longer. Levels of minerals, fiber and vitamins A and E in canned fruits are the same as in fresh fruits. Interestingly, fresh fruits tend to lose these nutrients too quickly as they are exposed to air. A growing number of studies are linking consumption of canned fruits and vegetables to better nutritional health when compared to diets without these foods. Adults and children consuming canned fruits receive higher vitamin A, calcium, and magnesium. Additionally, the fresh fruit supply chain is increasingly facing challenges posed by weather variability caused by climate change and global warming. Increased risk of rotting while in transit is the single most important cause of concern. High ambient temperatures tend to increase respiration and accelerate metabolic and transpiration rates, resulting in faster ripening and deterioration. Canned fruits, against this backdrop, represent a more commercially feasible and enumerative option for fruit processing, transport and consumption. A key trend in the market is the growing preference for canned fruits soaked in their own natural fruit juices as compared to sugar syrup. The trend is supported by rising health consciousness and increased demand for low calorie foods. Canned foods being mass produced with longer shelf-life are additionally lower priced than fresh fruits and are more affordable by households across all income groups. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 66.4% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period supported by the clear shift in consumer preference for imported fruits such as Philippine bananas, Thai durians, Vietnamese dragon fruit, Thai mangosteens, Chilean cherries and Mexican avocados.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Food Canning: An Introduction
Canned Fruits
Canned Fruits Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007, 2012, 2017,
2019 and 2022
Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons) for 2017
and 2019
Europe and North America Lead the Global Canned Fruits Market
Supermarkets: The Major Distribution Channel for Canned Fruits
Global Competitor Market Shares
Global Canned Fruits Player Market Share (%): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A. CLOUET & CO (KL) SDN. BHD (Malaysia)
CHB Group (Greece)
Del Monte Food, Inc. (USA)
Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Dole Packaged Foods LLC (USA)
Golden Circle (Australia)
Princes Limited (UK)
Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd (South Africa)
Seneca Foods Corporation (USA)
Tiger Brands Limited (South Africa)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Numerous Benefits of Canned Fruits Consumption Fuels Market Growth
Rapidly Expanding Market for Fruits and Vegetables Processing
Market Reflects High Potential for Canned Fruits Market
Global Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market Size in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Evolving and Changing Food Habits Influence Demand Dynamics of
Canned Fruits Market
Growing Demand for Convenience Foods with High Nutritional
Value Drives Consumption of Canned Fruits
Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity
Increase in Organic Farming Presents Opportunity for Organic
Canned Fruits Market: Global Organic Agricultural Land in
Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and
2018
Canned Pineapple Market Exhibits Stable Growth
Canned Pineapple Exports in Asia: Percentage Volume Breakdown
by Country for 2018
Promise of High Nutrient Content and Freshness of Frozen Fruits
Presents a Challenge for Canned Fruits Market
World Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables: Breakdown of
Revenue by Segment (in %) for 2019
Strict Testing and Monitoring Regulations for Canned Fruits
Hamper Growth Prospects
Rising Demand for Fresh Produce and Minimally Processed Foods
Impacts Market Outlook
Impact of Climate Change on Fruit Production and Processing:
A Major Challenge
Significant Role of Canned Fruits in Reducing Food Wastage
Industry Participants Opt for Innovative Strategies to Boost
Demand for Canned Fruits
Megatrends Impact Canned Fruits Market Prospects
Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for
the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,
2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population and Improving Standards of
Living
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
