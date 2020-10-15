October 15, 2020

Announcement no. 18

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so. Any failure to comply with this may constitute a violation of US, Canadian, Australian or Japanese securities laws or the securities laws of other states as the case may be. Any securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration; any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Results of rights issue − Offering fully subscribed

By company announcement no. 17 on September 25, 2020, BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) announced the initiation of a fully-guaranteed rights issue (the “Offering”) with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 66,645,476 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each (the “New Shares”).

The subscription period for the New Shares has expired, and BioPorto is pleased to announce that all of the New Shares have been subscribed for. 64,989,801 of the New Shares (equivalent to 97.5%) have been subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights. As demand for the remaining shares has exceeded the number of New Shares not subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights, the remaining shares have been allocated as described in the prospectus. Investors who have been allocated these remaining shares will be informed individually.

The Company expects to complete the Offering when payment of subscription amounts has taken place and the New Shares have been registered with the Danish Business Authority, expectedly on October 21, 2020. As soon as possible thereafter, the New Shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619), expectedly no later than October 22, 2020.

As stated in company announcement no. 17 on September 25, 2020, the Offering may be withdrawn at any time prior to the registration of the capital increase relating to the Offering with the Danish Business Authority. Any such withdrawal would be notified via Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

The expected timetable for the Offering remains unchanged.

Global Coordinator and legal advisors

Nordea is acting as Global Coordinator of the Offering.

Gorrissen Federspiel acts as legal advisor to the Company. Kromann Reumert acts as legal advisor to the Global Coordinator.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO

Ole Larsen, CFO

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

Forward-looking statement disclaimer:

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to the timing, terms and consummation of the rights issue described herein and potential FDA clearance and commercialization of The NGAL Test. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, BioPorto undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

