Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cast Iron Cookware Market - By Product Type, By End-Use/Application, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Cast Iron Cookware market is set to register a CAGR of about 3.8% over the period from 2020 to 2026.
The report offers assessment and analysis of the Cast Iron Cookware market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, revenue estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report provides historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).
Market Growth Drivers
Furthermore, favorable features such as cost-efficiency, durability, and nonstick qualities of cast iron cookware along with the ability of the product to impart unique taste to food will provide impetus to the business growth in a long run. Also, cast iron cookware is easy to clean & has a long-lifespan and this has resulted in massive usage & popularity of the product in the hotels & restaurants across the globe. This, in turn, is predicted to drive the business landscape over the coming decade.
Asia Pacific To Dominate the Global Market Surge By 2026
The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is owing to rising consciousness pertaining to health risks related to the use of aluminum non-stick cookware as well as electric cookware.
Key players profiled in the report include
The global cast iron cookware market is segmented as follows:
By product type
By style
By end-use/ application
By Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lnhzb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: