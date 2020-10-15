SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tyre manufacturer, announced the launch of its all new N'blue 4Season Van and updated WINGUARD winSpike 3 tyres in the European market. The two products have been designed for optimal performances in all kinds of weather conditions, and for cold regions with severe winters, respectively.
Key features of new N'blue 4Season Van tyre
Key features of updated WINGUARD winSpike 3 tyre
Main Specifications
*Two patterns are available in below sizes
|N'blue 4Season Van
|WINGUARD winSpike 3
(2020)
|WINGUARD winSpike 3
(2021)
|Width
|195 - 235mm
|185 - 225mm
|155 - 245mm
|Inch
|15" - 16"
|15" - 17"
|13" - 18"
|Series
|65 - 80
|50 - 70
|40 - 70
|Speed Index
|N, R, T
|T SL, T XL
|T, T XL
|Sizes
|10
|10
|35
The new tyres are available starting from this month.
About Nexen Tire
Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.
For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00faaccb-764c-4a2c-ac71-59cc36c544dc
