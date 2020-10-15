Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, announced last week its plan to expand its footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result of this venture Bedege, the system provider, and POS supplier integrate their POS solution and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchants.

- This is great news and a reliable sign that our expanded business model adds value to leading point-of-sales (POS) Suppliers. Bedege is a great company with a relevant portfolio. Our job now is to build a strong business case and identify where we can strengthen each other's position, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.

Bedege wants to make the everyday life of retail companies easier. They achieve this objective by building systems and solutions based on each unique customer's organization and industry.

- Bedege are continuously investigating manners to strengthen our overall business. We have a strong focus on our core business, accordingly it is essential to collaborate with partners that amplify our impact. I am truly looking forward to developing a strong, scalable relationship with Westpay, says Roland Bogyo, CEO at Bedege.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,

phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Attachment