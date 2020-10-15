New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethanol Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817770/?utm_source=GNW

null





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817770/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ethanol Market: Market Prospects and Outlook

North America: The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol

An Introduction to Ethanol

Physical and Chemical Properties of Ethanol

Common Grades of Ethanol

Sources of Ethanol

Corn: A Major Source of Fuel-Ethanol

Sugarcane: Another Major Ethanol Source

Cellulosic Materials for Ethanol Production

Other Sources

Applications of Ethanol

Ethanol Production Scenario

Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019

Global Ethanol Production Breakdown by Country/Region: 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

BP plc (UK)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Flint Hills Resources, LLC (USA)

Green Plains, Inc. (USA)

INEOS (UK)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (USA)

POET LLC (USA)

Raízen S. A. (Brazil)

The Andersons, Inc. (USA)

Valero Energy Corporation (USA)

VERBIO AG (Germany)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels

Market Prospects

Growth of Automotive Industry Spells Opportunities for Ethanol

Market

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2010 - 2024

Increasing Use of Ethanol in Food Processing and Beer

Production Spurs Market Growth

Global Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (In Billion Liters) for

the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Beer Production (In Billion Hectoliters) for the Period

2015-2019

Global Wine Production in Million Hectoliters for the Years

2010 to 2018

Demand for Ethanol Poised to Grow from Fuel Cells Applications

Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Fuel Ethanol Market

High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption

Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix

Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ethanol by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Coarse-Grain based

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Coarse-Grain based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Coarse-Grain based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Sugar-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Sugar-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sugar-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Feedstock

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Feedstock Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Feedstock Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Fuel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Solvents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial Solvents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Solvents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Ethanol Market: Biofuel Industry and Beverages Market Foster

Demand

Global Biofuel Mandates Present Growth Opportunities to

Overcome Weak Domestic Demand

Ethanol Production Capacity in the US by State (in Million

Gallons per Year)

Number of Installed and Under Construction Ethanol Bio-

refineries in the US (As of January 2019)

Fuel Ethanol Production Capacity in the US (in Billion Gallons

Per Year) for the Period 2015-2019

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain based,

Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by End-Use -

Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain

based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain

based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China Suspends 2020 Ethanol Fuel Content Mandate

Fuel Ethanol Production in China (in 000 liters): 2010-2019

Fuel Ethanol Consumption in China (in 000 liters): 2010-2019

Market Analytics

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain

based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Renewable Energy Targets Drive Demand for Fuel Ethanol in the EU

Ethanol Production Capacity and Production Volume in Million

Liters for the Period 2012-2019

Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers in the EU by Country (in Million

Liters) for 2012, 2015 and 2019

Market Analytics

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Ethanol by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain

based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Biofuel Blending Mandate to Improve Ethanol Demand

Market Analytics

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain

based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain

based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use -

Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain

based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain based,

Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by End-Use -

Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain

based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain

based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol

by Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol

by End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ethanol by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol

by Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol

by End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use -

Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use -

Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Ethanol Market in India: An Overview

India Production Capacity of Ethanol (in Million Liters): 2015-

2019E

Market Analytics

Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: India Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock Type -

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coarse-Grain

based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: India Historic Review for Ethanol by End-Use - Fuel,

Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel, Industrial

Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other

Feedstock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Ethanol by Feedstock

Type - Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by

Feedstock Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coarse-Grain based, Sugar-based and Other Feedstock Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

End-Use - Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817770/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001