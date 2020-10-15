15 October 2020

G4S PLC

CHANGES TO BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

G4S plc, the leading global security company announces the following changes to its committee membership with immediate effect:

  • Michel van der Bel joins the CSR Committee  
  • Barbara Thoralfsson stands down from the Audit Committee.

As a result, the membership of these committees is as follows:

Nomination Committee CSR
Committee

  		Risk Committee Audit Committee Remuneration Committee
John Connolly
(chair)

  		Elisabeth Fleuriot
(chair)

  		Steve Mogford
(chair) 		John Ramsay
(chair) 		Clare Chapman
(chair)
Steve Mogford

  		Michel van der Bel Ashley Almanza Adine Grate Michel van der Bel
Barbara
Thoralfsson

  		John Ramsay Michel van der Bel Steve Mogford Elisabeth Fleuriot
    John Connolly   Barbara
Thoralfsson

 
    Adine Grate  

  		 
    John Ramsay

  		   
    Tim Weller

  		   


Rule 26.1 Disclosure

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at www.G4S.com, by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Notes to Editors:
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 85 countries and has 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

 