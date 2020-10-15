New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Citric Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817766/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Citric Acid

Manufacturing Process

Key End-Use Applications

Typical Applications of Citric Acid in Food & Beverage Industry

Industrial Applications of Citric Acid

Growing Use of Citric Acid in Food and Non-Food Industries

Spurs Market Prospects

Powder Form Leads Citric Acid Market, Liquid Form to Experience

High Growth

The US and Europe Dominate Citric Acid Demand, China and Asia-

Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Citric Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide by

Capacity (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Citrique Belge S.A. (Belgium)

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (Denmark)

Foodchem International Corporation (China)

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Hawkins, Inc. (USA)

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

MP Biomedicals (USA)

Posy Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. (India)

RZBC Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Tate & Lyle plc (UK)

TTCA Co., Ltd. (China)

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Citric Acid Continues to Rise from the Global Food

Processing Industry

Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Rapid Growth in Consumption of RTD Foods and RTE Beverages

Drives Demand for Citric Acid

Global RTE Foods Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021,

2023 and 2025

Global RTD Beverages Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021,

2023 and 2025

Global RTE Foods Market Size by Geographic Region (in %) for 2019

Beneficial Properties of Citric Acid and its Safety Ensure

Sustained Demand

Eco-Friendly Attributes & Biodegradability Drive Use of Citric

Acid in Detergents and Cleaners

Global Liquid Detergents Market Size in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Citric Acid Finds Increasing Use in Manufacture of Pharmaceuticals

Citrate Applications in Pharmaceutical Formulations

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040

Citric Acid Holds Promise in Personal Care Formulations

Global Skin Care Products Market in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022

and 2025

Emerging Uses of Citric Acid Promise Growth

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030



