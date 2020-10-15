New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spinal Surgery Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817736/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Fusion Product, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Fusion Product segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Spinal Surgery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 400-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817736/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Spinal Surgery Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Spinal Surgery Products Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Spinal Surgery Products Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Fusion Product (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Fusion Product (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Fusion Product (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Non-Fusion Product (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-Fusion Product (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Non-Fusion Product (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Vertebral Fracture Repair (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Vertebral Fracture Repair (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Vertebral Fracture Repair (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Spinal Fusion (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Spinal Fusion (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Spinal Fusion (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Spinal Surgery Products Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Spinal Surgery Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Spinal Surgery Products Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Spinal Surgery Products Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Spinal Surgery Products Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Spinal Surgery Products Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Spinal Surgery Products Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Spinal Surgery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Spinal Surgery Products Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Canadian Spinal Surgery Products Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Spinal Surgery Products: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spinal
Surgery Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Spinal Surgery Products Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spinal
Surgery Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Spinal Surgery Products Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Spinal Surgery Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Spinal Surgery Products Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Spinal Surgery Products in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Spinal Surgery Products Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Spinal Surgery Products in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Spinal Surgery Products Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Spinal Surgery Products Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Spinal Surgery Products Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Spinal Surgery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 62: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Spinal Surgery Products Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Spinal Surgery Products Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Spinal Surgery Products Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: French Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Spinal Surgery Products Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Spinal Surgery Products Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Spinal Surgery Products Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Spinal Surgery Products Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Spinal Surgery Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Spinal Surgery Products Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Italian Demand for Spinal Surgery Products in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spinal Surgery Products Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Italian Demand for Spinal Surgery Products in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spinal Surgery Products Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Spinal Surgery Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Spinal Surgery Products Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: United Kingdom Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Spinal Surgery Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: United Kingdom Spinal Surgery Products Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Spinal Surgery Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 104: United Kingdom Spinal Surgery Products Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 106: Spanish Spinal Surgery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Spanish Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Spanish Spinal Surgery Products Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 111: Spanish Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Spanish Spinal Surgery Products Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 114: Spanish Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russian Spinal Surgery Products Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: Russian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Russian Spinal Surgery Products Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spinal Surgery Products Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Russian Spinal Surgery Products Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spinal Surgery Products Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Spinal Surgery Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 125: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Spinal Surgery Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 128: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Spinal Surgery Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 131: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 134: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Spinal Surgery Products Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 142: Spinal Surgery Products Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 145: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Australian Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 147: Australian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Australian Spinal Surgery Products Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Spinal Surgery Products Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 154: Indian Spinal Surgery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Indian Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 156: Spinal Surgery Products Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Indian Spinal Surgery Products Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Spinal Surgery Products Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 159: Indian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Indian Spinal Surgery Products Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Spinal Surgery Products Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 162: Indian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 163: Spinal Surgery Products Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: South Korean Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 165: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Spinal Surgery Products Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: South Korean Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Spinal Surgery Products Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Spinal Surgery
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Spinal Surgery Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Spinal Surgery Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spinal Surgery Products Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 181: Latin American Spinal Surgery Products Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 182: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Latin American Spinal Surgery Products Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 184: Latin American Spinal Surgery Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 186: Latin American Spinal Surgery Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Latin American Demand for Spinal Surgery Products in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Spinal Surgery Products Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Latin American Demand for Spinal Surgery Products in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Spinal Surgery Products Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 193: Argentinean Spinal Surgery Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 194: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Argentinean Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Argentinean Spinal Surgery Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 197: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Argentinean Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Argentinean Spinal Surgery Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 200: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 202: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Brazilian Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 204: Brazilian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Spinal Surgery Products Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 206: Brazilian Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Brazilian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 208: Spinal Surgery Products Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 211: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Mexican Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 213: Mexican Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Mexican Spinal Surgery Products Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Spinal Surgery Products Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 220: Rest of Latin America Spinal Surgery Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 221: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 222: Rest of Latin America Spinal Surgery Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Spinal Surgery Products Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Spinal Surgery Products Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Spinal Surgery Products Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Spinal Surgery Products Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 228: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 229: The Middle East Spinal Surgery Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 230: Spinal Surgery Products Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 231: The Middle East Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 232: The Middle East Spinal Surgery Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: The Middle East Spinal Surgery Products Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 234: Spinal Surgery Products Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 235: The Middle East Spinal Surgery Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 236: Spinal Surgery Products Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 237: The Middle East Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Spinal Surgery Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 239: Spinal Surgery Products Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 240: The Middle East Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 241: Iranian Market for Spinal Surgery Products: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 242: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 243: Iranian Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spinal
Surgery Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Iranian Spinal Surgery Products Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 246: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spinal
Surgery Products in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: Iranian Spinal Surgery Products Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 249: Spinal Surgery Products Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 250: Israeli Spinal Surgery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 251: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Israeli Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Israeli Spinal Surgery Products Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 254: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Israeli Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Israeli Spinal Surgery Products Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 257: Spinal Surgery Products Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Israeli Spinal Surgery Products Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 259: Saudi Arabian Spinal Surgery Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 260: Spinal Surgery Products Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 261: Saudi Arabian Spinal Surgery Products Market by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817736/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: