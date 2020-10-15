Bolton, Massachusetts, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall, the industry leader in turnkey hyperspectral imaging solutions and spectral instrumentation, announced today that the MV.X Embedded-Vision Hyperspectral Imaging System was recognized by an esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optics and photonics community as a Platinum honoree for Detectors and Imaging, part of the 2020 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards.

“On behalf of the Laser Focus World Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Headwall on their Platinum level honoree status,” said Laser Focus World Editor in Chief, John Lewis. “This competitive program allows Laser Focus World to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the photonics community this year.”

Headwall’s MV.X Embedded-Vision Hyperspectral Imaging System uses onboard computing to run spectral classification algorithms and output actionable data in real time. This data enables automation of industrial workflows, which can then be used for the inspection and grading of products and many other applications. Headwall’s MV.X is a significant step in easing the adoption of hyperspectral imaging for industrial applications and provides significant added value where spectral information is needed.

“Although some industrial applications exist, hyperspectral imaging has primarily been used in research applications. This is largely due to the difficulty in quickly processing the large data files generated by a hyperspectral imager,” says Christian Felsheim, Director of Headwall Europe, a driving force behind the development of the MV.X. “The MV.X eliminates both the deployment complexity and computational bottlenecks of previous solutions using a proprietary embedded processor and advanced classification algorithms to output a data stream compatible with machine vision standards for automation systems. This facilitates using hyperspectral imaging across a wide application space including food quality and inspection, material sorting, pharmaceutical monitoring, precise color measurement for paint, dye, and pigment formulation, as well as even phenotyping of plants.”

About Laser Focus World

Published since 1965, Laser Focus World has become the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists, and technical professionals by providing comprehensive coverage of photonics technologies, applications, and markets. Laser Focus World reports on and analyzes the latest developments and significant trends in both the technology and business of photonics worldwide — and offers greater technical depth than any other publication in the field.

About Headwall

Headwall is a leading designer and manufacturer of complete spectral instrumentation solutions for remote sensing, advanced machine vision, and government/defense markets. With a worldwide base of end-user and OEM customers, Headwall enjoys a market leadership position through the design and manufacture of spectral solutions that are customized for application-specific performance. The Company is headquartered in the US, and has three European locations in Belgium, Germany, and Italy. European headquarters operations at Headwall BVBA are located near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit headwallphotonics.com.

