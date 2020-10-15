HMS Networks AB (publ) invites institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to a digital Capital Markets Day on November 18, 2020.



Together with members of the Executive Management Team, President and CEO Staffan Dahlström will provide an updated view on HMS Networks’ strategic direction and plans going forward.

The result for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020 will be presented by HMS on October 23, as previously communicated.

The Capital Market Day will be livestreamed. A more detailed agenda and links to registration and webcast will be available around October 30 on HMS’ webpage.

Date: November 18, 2020

Time: 09.00 – 12.00 CET

Location: Virtual event, available via the HMS Investor Relations webpage

There will be a Q&A session at the end of the event.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983







HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis™ brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment