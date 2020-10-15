New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817752/?utm_source=GNW
Few of the factors responsible for rising pet population include aging population and empty nesters who adopt pets to fill the void; increase in households with multiple pets; higher incomes; and growing number of single person households and unmarried or childless households. Growing number of households with children are also adopting pets with research studies revealing pets to have a positive impact on children such as preventing depression and loneliness; develop motor skills by feeding and grooming dogs; encourages outdoor activity such as regular walks with dogs; promotes emotional development by encouraging responsibility involved in caring for pets; and ability to treat behavioral problems in kids. Utilitarian and functional use of pets has decreased over the last couple of years. Pets today are part of the family and therefore households are beginning to spend on pets on par with children. Emergence of "pet parents" as part of the humanization of pets trend, is a key revenue generating trend in the pet industry. Adroit players in the industry are already differentiating between pet owners and pet parents/pet guardianship. Per capita spending by pet parents on pets is significantly higher as compared to pet owners and they therefore represent a lucrative target customer cluster for pet accessories.
Human love for pets transcends geographic boundaries. In France, French Cafes offer fine dining for pups; in Japan, architects design cat-friendly spaces in homes; companies in the UK offer paid paw-ternity leave for pet parents; in Norway, Norwegians spend the highest on expensive pup food; and in Sweden, regulations are enforced to ensure pets live healthy, happy lives. All of these trends while being intriguing also provide the foundation for the growth of pet accessories such as pet toys, pet grooming products, pet bedding, collars and leashes, feeders & bowls, pet housing, strollers, car seats, electric toothbrushes and fashion ensembles, among numerous other products which were hitherto considered discretionary. With women being the primary care provider, nurturer and shopper for the human members of the family, they are also emerging into top spending on pets. Not surprisingly, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on women shoppers. The United States and Europe represent the largest markets worldwide with a combined share of 60.8%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 9.5% CAGR over the analysis period supported by factors such as higher standard of living and increased disposable income to spend on pets; and desire among old and young population for alternative companionship. Historically known as a rabies-endemic country, the gradual relaxation of regulations against pet ownership and dissolution of myths surrounding dogs and public health, have primed the Chinese pet industry for robust growth.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pet Accessories Market Set for a Rapid Growth
US and Europe Dominate the Regional Landscape
Global Millennial Population by Select Country in Million: 2019
Asia-Pacific (including China) Emerge as the Fastest Growing
Region
Population of Pet Owners in China (2018): Percentage Share of
People Living with Dogs, Cats, Aquatic Animals, Rodents and
Reptiles
Increase in Pet Ownership to Spur Market Growth
Global Pet Population: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million for
the Years 2017 and 2018
Pet Dogs Lead the Demand for Pet Accessories
Global Pet Dog Population (2018): Number of Pet Dogs by Select
Countries (in Million)
Global Pet Cat Population (2018): Number of Pet Cats by Select
Countries (in Million)
Pet Toys - A Key Growth Driver for the Pet Accessories Market
Interactive Toys Find Favor among Pet Owners
Popular Dog Toys in Brief
Popular Cat Toys in Brief
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pet Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pet Humanization - A Pivotal Growth Driver for Pet Accessories
Market
Rise in Preference for Natural and Environment Friendly Pet
Accessories
Premiumization Bodes Well for Market Growth
Growing Trend of Customization in Pet Accessories
Technological Innovations and New Product Developments Maintain
Growth Momentum
Innovations in Dog Toys
Advent of Smart Pet Accessories: A Key Trend
As the Trendsetter in Pet Industry, Steadily Expanding Demand
for Pet Wearables in the US to Benefit Demand for Smart
Collars: US Pet Wearable Market (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations
Pet Grooming Products Gain Increased Popularity
Pet Collars and Beds - Significant Revenue Generators
Select Flea Collars
Select Cat Collars
Select Smart Collar/ Tracking Devices for Cat
Select Dog Bed Types
E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth
US Pet Products Market (2012-2018): Percentage Share of Pet
Products Purchased Online
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
