Homlungen AS, a company controlled by Annette Malm Justad, has on October 15, 2020 bought 30,000 shares in REC Silicon ASA ("the Company") at NOK 11.82 per share.

Annette Malm Justad is Chairman of the Board and primary insider in REC Silicon ASA.

After the transaction Anette Malm Justad controls a total of 30,000 shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.