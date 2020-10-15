New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817730/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Network Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 341-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG







Table 1: Network Security Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Network Security Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Network Security Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hardware (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hardware (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hardware (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Software (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Software (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Software (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Network Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Network Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Network Security Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Network Security Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Network Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Network Security Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Network Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Network Security: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Network Security Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Network Security Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Network Security Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Network Security Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Network Security Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Network Security Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Network Security Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Network Security Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Network Security Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Network Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Network Security Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Network Security Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Network Security Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Network Security Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Network Security Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Network Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Network Security Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Network Security Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Network Security Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Network Security Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Network Security Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Network Security: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Network Security Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Network Security Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Network Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Network Security Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Network Security Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Network Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Network Security Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Network Security Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Network Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 47: Network Security Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Network Security Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Network Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Network Security Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Network Security Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Network Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Network Security Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Network Security Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Network Security Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Network Security Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Network Security Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Network Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Network Security Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Network Security Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Network Security Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Network Security Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Network Security Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Network Security:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Network Security Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Network Security Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Network Security Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Network Security Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Network Security Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Network Security Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Network Security Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Network Security Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Network Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 74: Network Security Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Network Security Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Network Security Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Network Security Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Network Security Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Network Security Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Network Security Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Network Security Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Network Security Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Network Security Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Network Security Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Network Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Network Security Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Network Security Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Network Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Network Security Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Network Security Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Network Security: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Network Security Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Network Security Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Network Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 95: Network Security Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Network Security Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Network Security Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Network Security Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Network Security Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Network Security Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Network Security Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Network Security Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Network Security Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Network Security Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Network Security Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Network Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Network Security Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Network Security Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Total Companies Profiled: 203

