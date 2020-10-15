Company announcement No. 42

Vejle, October 15th 2020

The interim report for Waturu Holding A/S 2020, which has been published in company

announcement no. 36, are to be added a note to the item “Contingent liabilities”.



The note is a repetition from the annual report 2019, adapted to the development in relation

to the half-year accounts.



The addition to the note should have been added on page 27 under the item Contingent

liabilities, and appears here below.



Contingent liabilities:

The Companys lawyer has informed us, that the Company is involved in an arbitration case,

regarding payment of a total of t.DKK 1.614. The liability has been fully recognised in the

balance sheet. If the Company loses the arbitration case, it is likely, that the Company will

incur further legal costs.

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water

technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and

reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring

CO2 savings.

Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser



Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



Important links:

Websites:

www.waturu.com

www.aquaturu.com

www.watgenmedical.com

Financial reports:

www.waturu.com/documents

Further press related news:

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/



































































