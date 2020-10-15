Company announcement No. 42
Vejle, October 15th 2020
The interim report for Waturu Holding A/S 2020, which has been published in company
announcement no. 36, are to be added a note to the item “Contingent liabilities”.
The note is a repetition from the annual report 2019, adapted to the development in relation
to the half-year accounts.
The addition to the note should have been added on page 27 under the item Contingent
liabilities, and appears here below.
Contingent liabilities:
The Companys lawyer has informed us, that the Company is involved in an arbitration case,
regarding payment of a total of t.DKK 1.614. The liability has been fully recognised in the
balance sheet. If the Company loses the arbitration case, it is likely, that the Company will
incur further legal costs.
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water
technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and
reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring
CO2 savings.
Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
