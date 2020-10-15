HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorInsight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "With the Popularization of Smart Wearable Devices, Apple, Google, and WIMI Hologram's AR+AI Technology Develops Rapidly". Wearable devices incorporate various types of sensors, including motion sensors, biosensors, environmental sensors, skin sensors, heart rate sensors, barometers, and so on. These sensors like our senses; in addition, they beyond our senses, which can "sense" the changes in the external environment precisely and respond to them.



Over the past five years, smartwatches, hearing aids, headphones, and key product categories such as AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual reality), and MR (mixed reality) have promoted the growth of wearable devices, leading to even greater growth in sensor sales. According to the forecasts of Memes Consulting, the global wearable sensor market will grow to $1.654 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate of 30.14% during 2016-2022.

It is worth noting that with the development of sensor technology and further commercial use of 5G, wearable devices will rapidly become popular with increasingly perfect functions.

Like iOS/iPad OS, the smart wearable device will also have its own UI system, code-named "Starboard" within Apple, and early news revealed that it will rely on QR codes to provide different users with different experiences.

A kind of sunglasses that can project holographic images, a smartwatch with a digital screen and analog pointers, a tattoo that can turn the corresponding skin into a touchpad, and a virtual reality controller that can perceive objects in the digital world. These are projects that Google has been quietly developing or funding to develop the next generation of wearable technology devices, according to the introduction of the white paper and demo video content. According to CNET, the smart glasses and watch project comes from Google's Interaction Lab, which aims to integrate digital and physical experiences. This is part of Google Research, which is an important part of Google, rooted in academia, and focused on technological breakthroughs.

With the popularity and the platform launched by Apple in the middle of last year, smartphone-based augmented reality (AR) apps are on the rise. Selfies using AR filters on social media like Snapchat and Instagram have swept the entire social platform, making the primary AR apps popularized rapidly. AR is starting to become the new driving force for the tech industry.

WIMI provides multiple links in the development of holographic AR technology, its business covers from holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition and development, and holographic AI face change. WIMI hologram cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system. WIMI has integrated the identity of a holographic AI cloud mobile software developer, service provider, operator into one, and has become one of the leading holographic AI integration platforms in the field.

With the change of 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, the 5G holographic application market will usher in the explosion. The high-end applications, such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conferences, will gradually become popular in holographic social networking, holographic communication, holographic navigation, holographic home applications, and other directions. WIMI plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face change technology as its core technologies and use multiple innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

Scenarios that were previously limited by bandwidth and latency, such as telecommuting, teleconference, and 3D holograms, will also greatly enhance the experience with the development of 5G. meanwhile, the falling terminal costs make hardware mass-scale possible. As the types of wearable electronic devices emerge in an endless stream, smartwatches and smart wristbands will become the mainstream trends. The emergence of other products, such as flexible electronic skins and electronic contact lenses, undoubtedly bring significant technological breakthroughs and innovative ideas for wearable electronic devices. The implanted chips, which we have seen in movies, may also become one part of everyday life in the near future.

About TailorInsight

Tailor Insight provides easy and quick solutions that allow customers to capture, monitor, and audit market data from a holistic view down to an individual task on market research and industry trend insights. For more information, please visit http://www.TailorInsight.com

Media contact

Alex Xie, Senior Analyst

Fintech Research Team, TailorInsight Research

info@TailorInsight.com

http://www.TailorInsight.com