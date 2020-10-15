PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent release “My Wild Ride on a Carousel: (By the Caterer Who Couldn’t Cook)” (published by Balboa Press) is an inspiring true story of faith, determination and survival. In this autobiography told in vignettes, Bill Jones, caterer to the stars and much more, highlights key episodes in his life after 51 years of catering all over the world.

The book follows Jones as he struggles to find employment even as he has to drop out of high school because of his frequent grand mal seizures. It narrates his astonishing rise from poverty and epilepsy, to a caterer to the stars and major corporations and a leader in the early battle against AIDS. Here, readers ride along with Jones as he takes them behind the scenes at catered affairs for celebrities such as Elizabeth Taylor and The Beatles. The author also recounts their largest catered event ever (25,000 guests) and the many humorous and touching stories of events for major corporations such as Herbalife, Hitachi and Dr. Pepper. As they witness Jones’ attitude of faith in one’s self and dreams, readers are hoped to be inspired move through adversity to success.

“I wanted to show that from darkness there is always light,” the author states, on what inspired him to share his life story. “All stories are true and from my personal experience. I hope it inspires those who feel they can't make their dream a reality, to keep tying and believing that anything is possible.”

“My Wild Ride on a Carousel” will appeal to those who are looking for a relaxing, humorous and good read. It will also appeal to those who are curious about the real life of running a catering business. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/798492-my-wild-ride-on-a-carousel.

About the Author

Bill Jones was born the youngest of six children in a poor family in 1930s Brooklyn. With his father in prison for 15 years and Jones himself suffering from Gran Mall seizures starting in elementary school, he knows what it is like to live a childhood with very tough circumstances and little chance of future success. Yet out of this, he forged an incredible career catering to the stars of stage and screen, and some of the most influential corporations in today’s society. Jones credits his success to his spirit of determination, willingness to take on new challenges, and inner faith in knowing that it would all work out if he just followed his dream. After 51 years of catering all over the world, he shares his story within the pages of “My Wild Ride on a Carousel.”

