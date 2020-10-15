Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market by Type, by Application, by End User, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



A low voltage circuit breaker is a sort of electromechanical switch that splits the circuit physically or consequently under irregular conditions, for example, over current, over-voltage, and short circuit and works up to 1,000 V voltage rating. Its fundamental function is to identify a flaw function by hindering consistently and immediately suspend the flow of electricity. When contrasted with fuse, which works once, and requires replacing, a low voltage circuit breaker can be reset either physically or consequently to continue ordinary alternatives.



The market of low voltage circuit breakers is expected to create high development due to the expansion in focus towards sustainable energy creation strategies, for example, solar up-gradation, infrastructure modernization for safe distribution of electricity, expanded noticeable quality on battery systems for microgrids. The growing investment in smart grids is another significant factor that drives the selling of low voltage circuit breakers. Moreover, the governments are taking different initiatives in various nations to empower higher power supply and multiply electrification to different distant areas which are anticipated to generate opportunities for the demand of low voltage circuit breakers in the nation.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, The Danfoss Group, Hager Group, Carling Technologies, Inc., and CHINT Group.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market by Type

3.1 North America Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Miniature Circuit Breaker Market by Country

3.2 North America Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Molded Case Circuit Breaker Market by Country

3.3 North America Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Air Circuit Breaker Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market by Application



Chapter 5. North America Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market by End User



Chapter 6. North America Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market by Country



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Company Overview

7.2 Financial Analysis

7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

7.5.2 Geographical Expansions

7.6 SWOT Analysis

ABB Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

The Danfoss Group

Hager Group

Carling Technologies, Inc.

CHINT Group

